Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. 2,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,029. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

