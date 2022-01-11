Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.48 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$839.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.