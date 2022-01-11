Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.