Keybank National Association OH Has $574,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

