Keybank National Association OH Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

