Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,256 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

