Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

