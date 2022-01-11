Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Kemper by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

