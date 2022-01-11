Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

