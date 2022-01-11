Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 217,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 127,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

