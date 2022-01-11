Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Market Perform

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

NYSE:BK opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

