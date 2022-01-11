Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,520 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

KBE opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

