Keebeck Alpha LP Has $895,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.