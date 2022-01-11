Keebeck Alpha LP Has $348,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

