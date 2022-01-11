Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 720 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 247,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.