Katalyo Market Capitalization Achieves $982,325.39 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $982,325.39 and $2,253.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

