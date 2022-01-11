K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.