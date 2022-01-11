JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 71,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

