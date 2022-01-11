JustInvest LLC Purchases 3,346 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

