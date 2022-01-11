JustInvest LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

