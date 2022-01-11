JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.