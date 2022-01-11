JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

