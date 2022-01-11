JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JSGI opened at GBX 432.69 ($5.87) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602 ($8.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 504.45. The company has a market capitalization of £235.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.
