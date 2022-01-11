JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JSGI opened at GBX 432.69 ($5.87) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602 ($8.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 504.45. The company has a market capitalization of £235.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

