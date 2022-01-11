JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

ETR KBX opened at €87.76 ($99.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

