JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 4.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.18. 892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 487,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JOYY by 46.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in JOYY by 48.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,242,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

