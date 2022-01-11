John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.82

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.82 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.40). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.22), with a volume of 250,434 shares traded.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.12) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.12) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

