John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years.

HTD opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

