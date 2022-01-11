JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,948. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

