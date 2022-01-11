JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,558. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04.

