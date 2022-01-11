JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 627,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,367. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.77. The company has a market cap of $434.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

