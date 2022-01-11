JNBA Financial Advisors Has $4.10 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 724,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

