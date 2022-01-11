JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,083. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.27 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

