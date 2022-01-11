JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.89 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

