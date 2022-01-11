JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

CACC traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.01. 893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,461. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.13 and its 200 day moving average is $592.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $320.19 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

