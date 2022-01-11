JLB & Associates Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,598,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,064. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

