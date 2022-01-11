JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.