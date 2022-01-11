JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.96. 32,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.