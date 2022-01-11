Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

