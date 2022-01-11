Jennison Associates LLC Has $36.50 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $36,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

