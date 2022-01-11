Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.26 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.7% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,385,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 279.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.