Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

