Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Avangrid worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 140.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

