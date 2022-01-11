Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $152.40 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

