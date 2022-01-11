JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

