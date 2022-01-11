iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,845,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $200.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

