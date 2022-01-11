iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.31. 72,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,341. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

