iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Motco increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

