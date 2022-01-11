iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $204.83 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.