iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 644,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 34,921,371 shares.The stock last traded at $213.06 and had previously closed at $215.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $223.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

