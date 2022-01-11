iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,629,000.

SCZ opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

